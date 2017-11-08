Police remove protesters from JCPS board meeting

The protesters did not go quietly. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Protesters calling for the removal of police from JCPS were escorted from Tuesday night's meeting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The school board meetings for Jefferson County Public Schools could typically be described as quiet and usually long.

However, Tuesday night, shouts from the audience could be heard throughout the building.

"No police violence in our schools," one protester shouted.

The group was escorted by police out of the board meeting, but not without a fight.

"They want to throw us out," another protester yelled.

The outburst started after the board denied Dr. Chris Kolb's motion to add "policing in schools" to the agenda.

He wants to end Jeffersontown High School's contract with the Jeffersontown Police Department.

Cutting ties with the department would remove school resources officers (SROs) from the building.

"It's a security blanket," Kolb, the board member for district 2 said. "There's not hard research that shows that this is effective. In fact, there's some research that shows it's harmful to a school environment."

Kolb's decision was brought on by an incident last week at Jtown High that resulted in two students being arrested.

One of the students was tased by a Jeffersontown police officer called in for backup.

"If you're taking care of my children for the bulk of the day, I want to be sure they're being taken care of on a humanistic level," Chanelle Helm, president of Black Lives Matter Louisville, said.

"I was actually at the scene when everything happened," Kasey Laskee, a teacher at Jtown High said. "It took me aback to see that go down. I don't like what I saw, but I also know it was for the safety of those children."

Board member Linda Duncan believes the conversation is premature. Police are still investigating what happened at the high school.

"If we don't have SROs in these buildings to assume control over situations, over students who are willing to fight the police," Duncan said. "Imagine if they're willing to fight the police, what will our teachers be able to handle?"

Teachers like Laskee think there's nothing more to talk about.

"I'm definitely not going to put myself in a position where it gets me hurt or in trouble."

