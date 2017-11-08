Authorities review video of small-town Texas church attack

The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
From an Aurora, Colorado, movie theater to Sunday's massacre at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, mass shooters have amassed their arsenals by exploiting lapses in the background check process and limited...More >>
Because paid security guards are out of the question financially, the small church will be protected by its pastor and parishioners, all armed.More >>
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.More >>
Deceased victim Crystal Holcombe was pregnant at the time of her death in the shooting at the Texas church.More >>
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.More >>
The two pursued the suspected shooter at speeds of 95 mph before he appeared to lose control of his vehicle.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
Citizens patrol hundreds of beaches along the U.S. West Coast, surveying dead seabirds that wash ashoreMore >>
President Donald Trump delivered a sharp warning to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, telling him "do not try us."More >>
Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson admits cancer changed his mind on autobiography, 'What Does This Button Do?'More >>
"Monk" star Tony Shalhoub returns to Broadway in an "irresistible" show as an Egyptian band leader in "The Band's Visit"More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
South Korean police are on high alert as critics of U.S. President Donald Trump protested in Seoul as he arrived in the country amid public concerns over North Korea's nuclear threatsMore >>
The stepsister of a man charged with fatally shooting three people at a Colorado Walmart says he's been tormented by voices in his head since taking LSD nearly 30 years agoMore >>
A New Jersey church has held a funeral for a man who was among eight people killed in a truck driver's rampage on a New York City bike pathMore >>
