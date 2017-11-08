Authorities review video of small-town Texas church attack

The two pursued the suspected shooter at speeds of 95 mph before he appeared to lose control of his vehicle.

Texas killer was able to buy guns because of Air Force lapse

The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.

Deceased victim Crystal Holcombe was pregnant at the time of her death in the shooting at the Texas church.

Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.

Because paid security guards are out of the question financially, the small church will be protected by its pastor and parishioners, all armed.

Pastor in TX plans to carry handgun when he preaches

From an Aurora, Colorado, movie theater to Sunday's massacre at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, mass shooters have amassed their arsenals by exploiting lapses in the background check process and limited weapons laws.

Survivors: Church gunman checked each aisle for more victims, shot babies at point-blank range.

After mass killings, the satirical website the Onion repeats a feature with numbing regularity.

The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.

By JIM VERTUNO and EMILY SCHMALL

Associated Press

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Authorities have reviewed video from inside the small-town Texas church where a gunman killed more than two dozen people, including footage that shows the assailant shooting victims in the head during Sunday services, a U.S. official said Wednesday.

The official's account of the video is consistent with statements made by survivors of the attack. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The same official confirmed that the attacker's cellphone was an iPhone and that the FBI had not yet asked Apple for help obtaining data from the device. The special agent in charge of the FBI's San Antonio division said Tuesday that agents had not been able to retrieve data from Devin Patrick Kelley's cellphone.

Also Wednesday, authorities released an official list of those killed in the rampage.

The eight male victims and 17 female victims ranged in age from 1 to 77, according to the list from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The list also includes a woman's unborn baby, who was listed as "gender unknown."

Eight of the victims slain Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.

All the victims died at the scene, except for one child who died at a San Antonio-area hospital.

Associated Press Writer Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

