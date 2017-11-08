Gleeful Democrats see political wave; GOP says not so fast

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.More >>
Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.More >>
Democrat Danica Roem has defeated Del. Bob Marshall in the 13th House District race to become the first transgender person election to Virginia's state legislature.More >>
Democrat Danica Roem has defeated Del. Bob Marshall in the 13th House District race to become the first transgender person election to Virginia's state legislature.More >>
Democrat Chris Hurst unseated Republican incumbent Joseph Yost for the 12th District seat.More >>
Democrat Chris Hurst unseated Republican incumbent Joseph Yost for the 12th District seat.More >>
Democrat Ralph Northam will be the next governor of Virginia, beating out Republican Ed Gillespie on Tuesday.More >>
Democrat Ralph Northam will be the next governor of Virginia, beating out Republican Ed Gillespie on Tuesday.More >>
Ten months into his presidency, Trump is still focused - some say fixated - on the election that catapulted him to power.More >>
Ten months into his presidency, Trump is still focused - some say fixated - on the election that catapulted him to power.More >>
Republicans hope to garner Democratic support for their politically necessary legislation, which would bring the first major revamp of the U.S. tax code in 30 years.More >>
Republicans hope to garner Democratic support for their politically necessary legislation, which would bring the first major revamp of the U.S. tax code in 30 years.More >>
Trump talked tough during his campaign about fixing American's trade relationship with China, which he labeled a "currency manipulator," but he has signaled that he would take it easy on Beijing if it will help with the nuclear threat from North Korea.More >>
Trump talked tough during his campaign about fixing American's trade relationship with China, which he labeled a "currency manipulator," but he has signaled that he would take it easy on Beijing if it will help with the nuclear threat from North Korea.More >>
Repealing the provision would mean that the cost of student loans for borrowers would increase by some $24 billion over the next decade, according to the American Council of Education.More >>
Repealing the provision would mean that the cost of student loans for borrowers would increase by some $24 billion over the next decade, according to the American Council of Education.More >>
U.S. and Chinese companies have signed business deals the two sides say are valued at $9 billion during a visit by President Donald Trump, in a tradition aimed at blunting criticism of Beijing's trade practices.More >>
U.S. and Chinese companies have signed business deals the two sides say are valued at $9 billion during a visit by President Donald Trump, in a tradition aimed at blunting criticism of Beijing's trade practices.More >>
China's largest online retailer has signed a deal with the Montana Stockgrowers Association to buy $200 million worth of Montana beef over the next three years and to build a $100 million slaughterhouse in the state.More >>
China's largest online retailer has signed a deal with the Montana Stockgrowers Association to buy $200 million worth of Montana beef over the next three years and to build a $100 million slaughterhouse in the state.More >>
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.More >>
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.More >>
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.More >>
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.More >>
After a terrorist attack in London, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to vociferously defend his now-blocked travel ban.More >>
After a terrorist attack in London, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to vociferously defend his now-blocked travel ban.More >>
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.More >>
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.More >>
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>