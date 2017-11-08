Gun run turns into arson investigation, man in custody

This Covington house is boarded up this morning after flames engulfed it overnight (FOX19 NOW)

A gun run turned into an arson investigation in Covington overnight.

Police responded to a report of a gun going off at a home in the 1400 block of Bankick Street Tuesday night, fire officials on scene said.

Officers found the residence engulfed in flames.

They arrested a man at the scene on a gun charge, according to fire officials. He also will be questioned in connection to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Further details were not released.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.