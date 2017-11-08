Muhlenberg Co. woman had $13K worth of meth, officials say

A Muhlenberg County woman was arrested with more than 100 grams of meth in her car, authorities say.

Pennyrile Narcotics detectives performed a controlled meth buy on 34-year-old Trista Huddleston Tuesday.

After the deal was done, officers got a search warrant for Huddleston's rental car and found about 130 grams of meth inside.

They say the drugs have a street value of about $13,000.

Detectives also got a warrant for Huddleston's home in Graham, Kentucky, and found more meth, as well as scales and bags.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.