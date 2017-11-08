JCPS bus involved in injury crash

The crash happened between the bus and a Ford F-150 on the I-264 ramp to Bells Lane around 7:20 a.m., according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Jefferson County Public School bus was involved in an injury crash on a Interstate 264 ramp Wednesday morning.

The crash happened between the bus and a Ford F-150 on the I-264 ramp to Bells Lane around 7:20 a.m., according to MetroSafe.

A JCPS spokeswoman said 40 students from Pleasure Ridge Park High School were on the bus.

MetroSafe said the injuries appeared to be minor.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.



