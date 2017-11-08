Judge dismisses suit over hack of Hernandez jailhouse calls

BOSTON (AP) - A lawsuit brought over hacked jailhouse phone calls of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been dismissed by a Massachusetts judge.
The Boston Herald reports that Suffolk Superior Court Judge Helene Kazanjian on Monday dismissed the lawsuit Hernandez brought last year against Dallas-based Securus Technologies, which records inmate phone calls. Hernandez killed himself in April, while serving life in prison for murder.
The lawsuit said that someone accessed Securus' electronic database and got access to Hernandez's phone recordings in 2014, when the ex-New England Patriots player was being held in a Boston jail.
His estate continued to press the case after he died.
Securus had asked for the judge to dismiss the case, saying that as an inmate, Hernandez had no expectation of privacy.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
