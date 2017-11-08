Police: Driver in fiery I-65 crash was under the influence

A small portion of I-65 S was closed following the crash. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The driver of a semi involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 65 was under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Brad Vandeventer, 59, crashed on I-65 at Hospital Curve around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to an arrest report.

When officials arrived on scene they discovered the crash had caused a large fire. The flames burnt the semi down to the frame.

An arrest report state Vandeventer told police he was driving and “the next thing he knew, he had tipped over.”

PREVIOUS STORY: I-65 SB reopen at Hospital Curve following crash

Officers said three unopened 12 ounce silver cans were recovered after the fire was put out.

Police said they could smell alcohol on Vandeventer’s breath and he was dazed and slow to respond to questions.

Vandeventer was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with C.D.L. under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance.

The interstate was closed for approximately eight hours following the crash.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.