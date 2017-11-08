Coroner identifies Fordhaven Road murder victim

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of a man found murdered in Southwest Louisville has been released.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Leroy Johnson, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Louisville Metro police found Johnson after they were called to the 3100 block of Fordhaven Road around 6:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).

