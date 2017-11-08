Minneapolis elects 2 black transgender City Council members

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

A former journalist has unseated one of Virginia's most socially conservative lawmakers to become the first openly transgender member of the House of Delegates.

A former journalist has unseated one of Virginia's most socially conservative lawmakers to become the first openly transgender member of the House of Delegates.

Though Democrats control a cluster of state governments in the Northeast, Republicans control state legislatures across the entire South, all but one state in the Midwest and the vast majority of the mountain West.

Though Democrats control a cluster of state governments in the Northeast, Republicans control state legislatures across the entire South, all but one state in the Midwest and the vast majority of the mountain West.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Virginia Gov.-elect Ralph Northam, right, celebrates his election victory with Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and his wife Dorothy at the Northam For Governor election night party at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., Tuesda...

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Virginia Gov.-elect Ralph Northam, right, celebrates his election victory with Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and his wife Dorothy at the Northam For Governor election night party at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., Tuesda...

Gleeful Democrats see political wave; GOP says not so fast

Gleeful Democrats see political wave; GOP says not so fast

(Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP). Deebaa Sirdar, left, and Sara Lopez, right, take a selfie with Andrea Jenkins as she won the Minneapolis Ward 8: Council Member race in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

(Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP). Andrea Jenkins hugs a supporter as she won the Minneapolis Ward 8: Council Member race in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

By KYLE POTTER

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minneapolis has elected two black transgender representatives to its City Council, adding to what advocacy groups have described as a banner election for transgender people in public office.

Andrea Jenkins easily won the race Tuesday night for an open seat in south Minneapolis, with roughly 73 percent of the vote. Jenkins, a 56-year-old poet and historian who transitioned in her 30s, spent years as a policy aide to two previous council members in the same ward.

Phillipe Cunningham's victory took longer because of Minneapolis' instant-runoff voting system. But by Wednesday afternoon, the city announced Cunningham - a 29-year old transgender man who had worked in the mayor's office - had unseated the seat's longtime incumbent and current council president, Barb Johnson.

Neither candidate made their gender identity a focal point of their campaigns. But Jenkins said their victories will "encourage young transgender people to keep on fighting, to keep on living, because we can be active and productive members of our community."

Their victories came as transgender candidates made history elsewhere, too. Danica Roem became the nation's first openly transgender state lawmaker by winning a Virginia Statehouse seat. Roem, a transgender woman, soundly defeated Bob Marshall, a longtime Republican delegate who sponsored legislation that would have restricted transgender bathroom use and who called himself the state's "chief homophobe."

"People are saying no to hate and yes to love," Jenkins said.

Victory Fund, a group that advocates for LGBT candidates, called Jenkins the first openly transgender candidate elected to the city council of a major U.S. city. Cunningham followed soon after.

"Americans are growing increasingly aware of trans equality and people, and this win will surely inspire other trans people to run for office and further inclusion in their communities," group president Aisha Moodie-Mills said in a statement, referring to Jenkins' win.

Their wins set a new bar for transgender politicians in a region where the community has been visible for decades.

In neighboring St. Paul, Susan Kimberly ran unsuccessfully for a second term on the City Council in the 1990s after serving a single term starting in 1974 - then as Bob Sylvester. She also ran unsuccessfully for the local county commission, but was later chosen by then-mayor Norm Coleman, a Republican, to serve as St. Paul's deputy mayor.

___

Associated Press writer Jeff Baenen contributed to this report from Minneapolis.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.