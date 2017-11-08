Minneapolis elects 2 black transgender City Council members

Though Democrats control a cluster of state governments in the Northeast, Republicans control state legislatures across the entire South, all but one state in the Midwest and the vast majority of the mountain West.More >>
Though Democrats control a cluster of state governments in the Northeast, Republicans control state legislatures across the entire South, all but one state in the Midwest and the vast majority of the mountain West.More >>
Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.More >>
Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.More >>
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.More >>
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.More >>
Democrat Danica Roem has defeated Del. Bob Marshall in the 13th House District race to become the first transgender person election to Virginia's state legislature.More >>
Democrat Danica Roem has defeated Del. Bob Marshall in the 13th House District race to become the first transgender person election to Virginia's state legislature.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
A federal judge is barring President Donald Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people.More >>
A federal judge is barring President Donald Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people.More >>