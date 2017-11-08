Minneapolis elects transgender woman to City Council

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

Though Democrats control a cluster of state governments in the Northeast, Republicans control state legislatures across the entire South, all but one state in the Midwest and the vast majority of the mountain West.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Virginia Gov.-elect Ralph Northam, right, celebrates his election victory with Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and his wife Dorothy at the Northam For Governor election night party at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., Tuesda...

A former journalist has unseated one of Virginia's most socially conservative lawmakers to become the first openly transgender member of the House of Delegates.

(Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP). Deebaa Sirdar, left, and Sara Lopez, right, take a selfie with Andrea Jenkins as she won the Minneapolis Ward 8: Council Member race in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

(Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP). Andrea Jenkins hugs a supporter as she won the Minneapolis Ward 8: Council Member race in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

By KYLE POTTER

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minneapolis has elected a black transgender woman to its city council, another national first in what advocacy groups have described as a banner night for transgender people in public office.

Andrea Jenkins easily won the race Tuesday for an open seat in south Minneapolis, with roughly 73 percent of the vote. Jenkins, a 56-year-old poet and historian who transitioned in her 30s, spent years as a policy aide to two previous council members in the same ward.

She won the same night that Danica Roem became the nation's first openly transgender state lawmaker by winning a Virginia statehouse seat. Roem soundly defeated Bob Marshall, a longtime Republican delegate who sponsored legislation that would have restricted transgender bathroom use and who called himself the state's "chief homophobe."

Jenkins was not immediately available for comment.

Victory Fund, a group that advocates for LGBT candidates, called Jenkins the first openly transgender woman elected to the city council of a major U.S. city.

"Americans are growing increasingly aware of trans equality and people, and this win will surely inspire other trans people to run for office and further inclusion in their communities," group spokesman Elliot Imse said in a statement.

Jenkins' victory set a new bar for transgender politicians in a region where the community has been visible for decades.

In neighboring St. Paul, Susan Kimberly ran unsuccessfully for a second term on the city council in the '90s after serving a single term starting in 1974 - then as Bob Sylvester. She also unsuccessfully ran for the local county commission, but was later chosen by then-mayor Norm Coleman, a Republican, to serve as St. Paul's deputy mayor.

And Jenkins wasn't the only person on the ballot in Minneapolis Tuesday. Phillipe Cunningham ran to unseat the city's longtime council president. The results of that election were still too close to call Wednesday morning, due to Minneapolis' instant-runoff voting system.

