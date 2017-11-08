Florida woman paid $3.70 for $1,800 in electronics, police say

(RNN) – Police arrested a woman in Florida after she tried to pay $3.70 for more than $1,800 worth of electronics at Walmart.

A loss prevention officer at Walmart noticed Cheyenne Amber West, 25, and another woman place barcode stickers from clearance items over price tags on a computer, video game controllers and other electronic merchandise.

West took the items to the self-checkout lane, paying $1,821 less than the actual total of the items, according to local media reports.

"I am just trying to get gifts for my son that I cannot afford. The computer is for my husband. Since he just got me a Coach purse, I figured he deserved something nice, as well," West told a deputy, according to the affidavit.

Police charged West with felony grand theft and felony shoplifting. No charges were filed against the other woman involved.

