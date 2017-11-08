Pair wanted for stealing French Bulldog

Police are asking for the public's help to find a man and woman wanted for taking a dog from a pet store.

Florence Police released photos of the pair on Wednesday.

They are accused of taking a French Bulldog from Petland.

"The safe return of the dog is of the utmost importance," said police.

If you have any information, contact Det. Cottingham at (859) 334-5531.

