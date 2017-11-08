Police: Thief didn't get far in motorized grocery store cart - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Thief didn't get far in motorized grocery store cart

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) - A man accused of stealing a motorized shopping cart from an Alaska grocery store didn't get very far or go very fast before his low-speed getaway attempt was foiled by police.

The battery-operated cart with a basket mounted behind the handlebars has a top speed of 1.9 mph.

Authorities say Rondell Tony Chinuhuk of Anchorage is charged with felony theft for attempting to take the cart early Tuesday from a Safeway store in Fairbanks.

Police say they stopped Chinuhuk while he was crossing a thoroughfare following a 10-minute joyride that consisted mostly of trying to leave the expansive store parking lot.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Chinuhuk was charged with felony theft of the $2,500 cart. Assistant public defender Jennifer Hite says in an email the office doesn't comment on cases.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lawyers sue to halt Mexican citizen's execution in Texas

    Lawyers sue to halt Mexican citizen's execution in Texas

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 3:03 PM EST2017-11-08 20:03:44 GMT
    Wednesday, November 8 2017 3:36 PM EST2017-11-08 20:36:12 GMT
    Attorneys for Mexican citizen on death row in Texas for the abduction and slaying of his 16-year-old cousin in 1997 look to the US Supreme Court and federal appeals courts to halt his execution as the punishment...More >>
    Attorneys for Mexican citizen on death row in Texas for the abduction and slaying of his 16-year-old cousin in 1997 look to the US Supreme Court and federal appeals courts to halt his execution as the punishment approaches.More >>

  • Virginia woman makes history as openly transgender delegate

    Virginia woman makes history as openly transgender delegate

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 12:13 PM EST2017-11-08 17:13:53 GMT
    Wednesday, November 8 2017 3:36 PM EST2017-11-08 20:36:10 GMT
    A Virginia woman who is set to become the first openly transgender person to serve in a state legislature in the U.S. is brushing off her historic win, saying she is focused on fixing congested roads and making the...More >>
    A Virginia woman who is set to become the first openly transgender person to serve in a state legislature in the U.S. is brushing off her historic win, saying she is focused on fixing congested roads and making the General Assembly more transparent.More >>

  • Minneapolis elects transgender woman to City Council

    Minneapolis elects transgender woman to City Council

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 10:24 AM EST2017-11-08 15:24:13 GMT
    Wednesday, November 8 2017 3:36 PM EST2017-11-08 20:36:05 GMT
    Minneapolis has elected a black transgender woman to its city council in what advocacy groups say is a national first.More >>
    Minneapolis has elected a black transgender woman to its city council in what advocacy groups say is a national first.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly