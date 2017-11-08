Police: Thief didn't get far in motorized grocery store cart

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) - A man accused of stealing a motorized shopping cart from an Alaska grocery store didn't get very far or go very fast before his low-speed getaway attempt was foiled by police.
The battery-operated cart with a basket mounted behind the handlebars has a top speed of 1.9 mph.
Authorities say Rondell Tony Chinuhuk of Anchorage is charged with felony theft for attempting to take the cart early Tuesday from a Safeway store in Fairbanks.
Police say they stopped Chinuhuk while he was crossing a thoroughfare following a 10-minute joyride that consisted mostly of trying to leave the expansive store parking lot.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Chinuhuk was charged with felony theft of the $2,500 cart. Assistant public defender Jennifer Hite says in an email the office doesn't comment on cases.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Citizens patrol hundreds of beaches along the U.S. West Coast, surveying dead seabirds that wash ashoreMore >>
Citizens patrol hundreds of beaches along the U.S. West Coast, surveying dead seabirds that wash ashoreMore >>
President Donald Trump delivered a sharp warning to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, telling him "do not try us."More >>
President Donald Trump delivered a sharp warning to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, telling him "do not try us."More >>
Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson admits cancer changed his mind on autobiography, 'What Does This Button Do?'More >>
Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson admits cancer changed his mind on autobiography, 'What Does This Button Do?'More >>
"Monk" star Tony Shalhoub returns to Broadway in an "irresistible" show as an Egyptian band leader in "The Band's Visit"More >>
"Monk" star Tony Shalhoub returns to Broadway in an "irresistible" show as an Egyptian band leader in "The Band's Visit"More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
South Korean police are on high alert as critics of U.S. President Donald Trump protested in Seoul as he arrived in the country amid public concerns over North Korea's nuclear threatsMore >>
South Korean police are on high alert as critics of U.S. President Donald Trump protested in Seoul as he arrived in the country amid public concerns over North Korea's nuclear threatsMore >>
The stepsister of a man charged with fatally shooting three people at a Colorado Walmart says he's been tormented by voices in his head since taking LSD nearly 30 years agoMore >>
The stepsister of a man charged with fatally shooting three people at a Colorado Walmart says he's been tormented by voices in his head since taking LSD nearly 30 years agoMore >>
A New Jersey church has held a funeral for a man who was among eight people killed in a truck driver's rampage on a New York City bike pathMore >>
A New Jersey church has held a funeral for a man who was among eight people killed in a truck driver's rampage on a New York City bike pathMore >>