'Clean and sober' Gordon getting fresh start with Browns

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Josh Gordon has declared himself "clean and sober" as he embarks on yet another new start with the Cleveland Browns.

Gordon spoke about a fresh beginning on Wednesday, one week after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell conditionally reinstated the oft-suspended former Pro Bowl wide receiver who recently said he never played in a game without drinking or taking drugs beforehand.

Looking trim, the 26-year-old, who hasn't played since the end of the 2014 season, refused to provide any specifics about his alcohol or drug usage. Instead, he chose to focus on his future and said his goal is "to be the best receiver of all-time."

Gordon says he doesn't regret his past, but instead looks on it as "fundamental in my growth. I needed that."

Gordon may only attend meetings and work out individually until Nov. 20. He will be eligible to play on Dec. 3 when the Browns visit the Los Angeles Chargers.

