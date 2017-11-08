'Clean and sober' Gordon getting fresh start with Browns - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

'Clean and sober' Gordon getting fresh start with Browns

(AP Photo/David Richard, File). FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears in Cleveland. On the cusp of his return from NFL suspension, B... (AP Photo/David Richard, File). FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears in Cleveland. On the cusp of his return from NFL suspension, B...

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Josh Gordon has declared himself "clean and sober" as he embarks on yet another new start with the Cleveland Browns.

Gordon spoke about a fresh beginning on Wednesday, one week after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell conditionally reinstated the oft-suspended former Pro Bowl wide receiver who recently said he never played in a game without drinking or taking drugs beforehand.

Looking trim, the 26-year-old, who hasn't played since the end of the 2014 season, refused to provide any specifics about his alcohol or drug usage. Instead, he chose to focus on his future and said his goal is "to be the best receiver of all-time."

Gordon says he doesn't regret his past, but instead looks on it as "fundamental in my growth. I needed that."

Gordon may only attend meetings and work out individually until Nov. 20. He will be eligible to play on Dec. 3 when the Browns visit the Los Angeles Chargers.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Arkansas got execution drug made by resistant manufacturer

    Arkansas got execution drug made by resistant manufacturer

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 11:33 AM EST2017-11-08 16:33:39 GMT
    Wednesday, November 8 2017 2:54 PM EST2017-11-08 19:54:12 GMT
    Arkansas has identified a New York pharmaceutical company as the maker of one of its lethal injection drugs, and the company says it doesn't want any of its products used in executions.More >>
    Arkansas has identified a New York pharmaceutical company as the maker of one of its lethal injection drugs, and the company says it doesn't want any of its products used in executions.More >>

  • Virginia woman makes history as openly transgender delegate

    Virginia woman makes history as openly transgender delegate

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 12:13 PM EST2017-11-08 17:13:53 GMT
    Wednesday, November 8 2017 2:47 PM EST2017-11-08 19:47:19 GMT
    A Virginia woman who is set to become the first openly transgender person to serve in a state legislature in the U.S. is brushing off her historic win, saying she is focused on fixing congested roads and making the...More >>
    A Virginia woman who is set to become the first openly transgender person to serve in a state legislature in the U.S. is brushing off her historic win, saying she is focused on fixing congested roads and making the General Assembly more transparent.More >>

  • Minneapolis elects transgender woman to City Council

    Minneapolis elects transgender woman to City Council

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 10:24 AM EST2017-11-08 15:24:13 GMT
    Wednesday, November 8 2017 2:47 PM EST2017-11-08 19:47:10 GMT
    Minneapolis has elected a black transgender woman to its city council in what advocacy groups say is a national first.More >>
    Minneapolis has elected a black transgender woman to its city council in what advocacy groups say is a national first.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly