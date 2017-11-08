'Clean and sober' Gordon wants to be NFL's best receiver

Though Democrats control a cluster of state governments in the Northeast, Republicans control state legislatures across the entire South, all but one state in the Midwest and the vast majority of the mountain West.More >>
Though Democrats control a cluster of state governments in the Northeast, Republicans control state legislatures across the entire South, all but one state in the Midwest and the vast majority of the mountain West.More >>
Former President Barack Obama is to appear for jury duty in downtown Chicago.More >>
Former President Barack Obama is to appear for jury duty in downtown Chicago.More >>
Citizens patrol hundreds of beaches along the U.S. West Coast, surveying dead seabirds that wash ashoreMore >>
Citizens patrol hundreds of beaches along the U.S. West Coast, surveying dead seabirds that wash ashoreMore >>
President Donald Trump delivered a sharp warning to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, telling him "do not try us."More >>
President Donald Trump delivered a sharp warning to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, telling him "do not try us."More >>
Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson admits cancer changed his mind on autobiography, 'What Does This Button Do?'More >>
Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson admits cancer changed his mind on autobiography, 'What Does This Button Do?'More >>
"Monk" star Tony Shalhoub returns to Broadway in an "irresistible" show as an Egyptian band leader in "The Band's Visit"More >>
"Monk" star Tony Shalhoub returns to Broadway in an "irresistible" show as an Egyptian band leader in "The Band's Visit"More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
South Korean police are on high alert as critics of U.S. President Donald Trump protested in Seoul as he arrived in the country amid public concerns over North Korea's nuclear threatsMore >>
South Korean police are on high alert as critics of U.S. President Donald Trump protested in Seoul as he arrived in the country amid public concerns over North Korea's nuclear threatsMore >>
The stepsister of a man charged with fatally shooting three people at a Colorado Walmart says he's been tormented by voices in his head since taking LSD nearly 30 years agoMore >>
The stepsister of a man charged with fatally shooting three people at a Colorado Walmart says he's been tormented by voices in his head since taking LSD nearly 30 years agoMore >>
A New Jersey church has held a funeral for a man who was among eight people killed in a truck driver's rampage on a New York City bike pathMore >>
A New Jersey church has held a funeral for a man who was among eight people killed in a truck driver's rampage on a New York City bike pathMore >>