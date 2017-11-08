Man charged with DUI after going to vote a day early - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man charged with DUI after going to vote a day early

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Police in Pennsylvania say they've arrested a man who showed up to an elementary school intoxicated and hoping to vote - on the wrong day.

Authorities charged 34-year-old Douglas Shuttlesworth with a DUI after they found him at a school in Harrisburg on Monday.

Police say Shuttlesworth appeared intoxicated and they later found out he drove to the school thinking it was Election Day.

A woman who identified herself over the phone as Shuttlesworth's mother says her son mistakenly thought it was Tuesday. He was not available to comment on the charge.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

