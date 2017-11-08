Fugitive wanted on multiple charges arrested in Grayson County - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Fugitive wanted on multiple charges arrested in Grayson County

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Tony White Jr. (Source: Butler County Jail) Tony White Jr. (Source: Butler County Jail)
April Lacefield (Source: GCDC) April Lacefield (Source: GCDC)

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) -  A fugitive is now behind bars after a tip to the Grayson County Sheriff Office. 

GCSO said the tip came in around 12:30 Saturday afternoon on the whereabouts of Butler County fugitive. Grayson County Deputies and Kentucky State Police arrested Tony White Jr.,34, on Yeaman Road in Grayson County.

In a press release, GSCO said White was wanted for several charges including escape, flagrant non-support, persistent felony offender, failure to comply with sex offender registration, fleeing and evading police and other felony and drug offenses.   His bonds totaled over $100,000, GSCO said. 

Investigators also arrested April Lacefield, 32. Lacefield was charged with hindering apprehension, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. 

Deputies said that White Jr. is likely to face additional drug charges once the case is presented to a grand jury. 

Both White and Lacefield were being held at the Grayson County Detention Center.

