Man arrested after he allegedly attacked officer with a sword

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man faces several charges after police said he threatened a Louisville Metro Police officer.

LMPD said the officer was sent to a home on the 1900 block of West Chestnut Street just after 3 a.m. Wednesday after someone called police about yelling inside the home.

According to a police report, Kenneth Smith started yelling at the officer after they knocked on the door. Smith allegedly continued to yell and threaten the officer even after the officer identified themselves as LMPD multiple times saying "Do you want to die" and "I've got something for you." Smith then opened the door and struck the officer in the arm with a 3-foot long sword, police said. The officer hit the sword away and told Smith to put down the sword and get on the ground. After Smith refused to get on the ground, the officer eventually arrested Smith.

Smith's daughter told police that her father had been drinking and yelling at their dog before they arrived, according to Smith's arrest report.

Smith was charged with wanted endangerment and terroristic threatening.

