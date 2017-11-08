Sen. Rand Paul tweets health update following weekend attack

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Senator Rand Paul took to Twitter on Wednesday to update his followers on his health after an assault at his home over the weekend.

The Kentucky senator said that not only does he have six broken ribs, but he is also suffering from pleural effusion. Pleural effusion is a build-up of fluid around the lungs, according to WebMD.

I appreciate all of the support from everyone. A medical update: final report indicates six broken ribs & new X-ray shows a pleural effusion — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 8, 2017

Senator Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police. Paul's neighbor, Rene Boucher, was arrested and charged for the assault, which is believed to have stemmed from an ongoing dispute.

According to the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure, Boucher is a retired physician, as of February, 2015. He was licensed in 1998.

Boucher's attorney, Matthew J. Baker, issued a statement Monday, and claimed that the incident was not politically motivated, and he hopes the two gentlemen can resolve the issue quickly.

