Sen. Rand Paul tweets health update following weekend attack

The service is now available in 4,200 cities across the country.More >>
The service is now available in 4,200 cities across the country.More >>
Rand Paul took to Twitter on Wednesday to update his followers on his health after an alleged assault.More >>
Rand Paul took to Twitter on Wednesday to update his followers on his health after an alleged assault.More >>
Smith was charged with wanted endangerment and terroristic threatening.More >>
Smith was charged with wanted endangerment and terroristic threatening.More >>
Deputies said that White Jr. is likely to face additional drug charges once the case is presented to a grand jury.More >>
Deputies said that White Jr. is likely to face additional drug charges once the case is presented to a grand jury.More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Nov. 1, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Nov. 1, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>