UPS offers Saturday pickup, delivery in Louisville Metro

The service is now available in 4,200 cities across the country. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The United Parcel Service (UPS) is expanding its services to Louisville customers.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

In an effort to deliver packages more quickly, UPS now offers regular Saturday pickup and delivery of ground packages throughout the Louisville Metro area.

The new Saturday pickups would allow customers to receive packages on Monday, one business day earlier than before, UPS said.

The service is now available in 4,200 cities across the country.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.