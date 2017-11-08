Another day of violent crime leaves ripple effect in community

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Every time someone is killed, that loss of life has a ripple effect in our community. The city's latest victim a 25-year-old man, brutally shot and killed in Pleasure Ridge Park Tuesday.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Leroy Johnson died from a gunshot wound to the head. Louisville Metro Police found Johnson after they were called to the 3100 block of Fordhaven Road around 6:30 p.m. Johnson's case is the third homicide since Sunday.

The barriers from Tuesday evening are with the rest of the day's trash at the apartment complex. But the scene inside is one that a mother of two young boys who lives there can't get out of her head.

"Blood should be wiped up," said one woman. "I mean it's clumps of blood, it's ridiculous."

It's brought back heartache for Wantana McDowell who was picking up her niece on Wednesday from the apartment building. She keeps a picture of her granddaughter, Trayona McDowell, a murder victim.

"It will be a year tomorrow," McDowell said, "they killed my granddaughter."

McDowell's granddaughter was just 18. Two teens are charged with her murder. Seeing young people caught up in crime is something community activist Christopher 2X sees all too often.

"The majority are 18-35-40 years old," 2X said. "This is a consistent pattern for the last 15 years."

A pattern that more than likely reveals that strangers don't kill each other.

"One shooting whether it's fatal or non-fatal, leads to a person within that family circle friendship circle wanting to seek revenge in the way they see justice," 2X said.

For some, they are waiting for the right way for justice to come. It's hard on police who have case after case fall on their hands.

"I'm going to remain optimistic that maybe it doesn't hit where it did last year," LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

In 2016, there were 117 criminal homicides in Louisville. So far this year there are 97.

No arrests have been made in Tuesday's case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).

