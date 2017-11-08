South East Associated Ministries in need of donations for holiday season

Food and monetary donations are being accepted. (Source: SEAM)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - South East Associated Ministries (SEAM) is asking for the community's help as they work to help families this holiday season.

SEAM is working to raise more than $5 thousand dollars to provide 352 families with Thanksgiving dinner on Nov 20-22.

The group usually puts together Thanksgiving baskets for "those in the community who have the ability to cook food, but don't have the financial resources to purchase the food," SEAM Executive Director, Michael Ashabraner said.

Food donations such as turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, canned fruit, mac and cheese, pumpkin pie, sugar, canned greens, white potatoes and jello are being accepted.

To make a monetary donation and learn more about SEAM's work, click here.

