Lion at Louisville Zoo euthanized after 'declining quality of life'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An 18-year-old male Lion at the Louisville Zoo has died after multiple health issues.

Zoo officials said Kenya had been on "quality-of-life watch." The lion had been losing weight, had a decreased appetite and had not been eating well.

The Zoo said Kenya had been weak and was receiving treatment for thrombocytopenia, a condition characterized by low blood platelets and difficulty clotting.

Kenya was euthanized Wednesday due to a "poor response to treatments and declining quality of life."

"These decisions are never easy and certainly never made lightly," Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Julie Ter Beest said. "His condition was worsening and he was getting more uncomfortable."

In the wild, an adult male lion may live 12 years.

Kenya came to the Louisville Zoo in 2005 from Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, Missouri. Kenya shared the exhibit with 19-year-old female lion Kariba.

