University: Cheerleaders who knelt for anthem to be on field

By JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia university which moved its football cheerleaders inside a stadium tunnel after a group of black cheer squad members knelt during the national anthem has decided to let them again take the field during pre-game ceremonies.

In a letter to students and faculty, Kennesaw State University President Sam Olens said Wednesday that freedom of speech must be protected.

Olens added that the cheer squad will be allowed on field before the singing of the national anthem at the upcoming game Saturday - a return to the original pregame ritual used before the controversy.

Five cheerleaders had taken a knee during the anthem to protest U.S. racial injustice at a Sept. 30 game at the public university outside Atlanta, prompting a barrage of emails and calls from furious school boosters.

