Sock-tober event brings in over 3,000 pairs of socks

Many students in Western Kentucky have been given new socks. It's all thanks to Kenergy and their event "Sock-tober."

They accepted sock donations at locations in Henderson, Daviess, Hancock, Hopkins, Ohio, and Crittenden counties.

They were taken throughout the month of October and the donations were delivered to many schools.

The event collected over 3,000 pairs of socks and over 1,700 went to Daviess County Public schools.

"With the bad weather approaching, rain snow, just general yuckiness, sometimes the kids come into the building with their shoes and their socks soaking wet," Sue Krampie, Daviess County Public Schools Youth Centers service Coordinator said. "So a lot of times having these extra socks makes the difference between having a good day and a bad day."

The socks have been distributed to different schools in the district based on size needs for those students.

If you know a student that may be in need of new socks, contact the school they attend and ask for the family resource coordinator.

