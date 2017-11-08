Pleasure Ridge Park High School teacher dies

A crisis team was at the school on Wednesday to help students and staff cope with the loss. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville High School is grieving after a teacher dies.

Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed that Pleasure Ridge Park High School teacher Amanda Williams died on Wednesday. She is the wife of PRP High School football coach Tommy Williams.

In a letter to PRP families, Principal Kim Salyer said: "Mrs. Williams was a passionate teacher, coach and Pleasure Ridge Park alumni as well as a beloved member of the school’s faculty."

The JCPS crisis team was at PRP High School on Wednesday to support students and staff, JCPS officials said.

Williams' cause of death has not been confirmed.

