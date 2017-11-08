Feds indict 8 in basketball bribery scandal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A federal grand jury in New York has indicted eight people as part of the ongoing investigation into recruiting in college basketball.

The indictments of the eight - which include an Adidas executive, a sports agent, and a number of associate head coaches or assistant coaches - centers around findings in the federal investigation that alleges bribery and corruption among some of the top college basketball programs, including the University of Louisville.

Copies of the indictments obtained by WAVE 3 News name the University of Louisville, but not former head coach Rick Pitino.

Pitino and former Athletic Director Tom Jurich were both fired in the fallout from the investigation.

