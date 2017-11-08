Man releases dog from car during police chase

Los Angeles police said the driver was wanted for burglary and carjacking. (Source: KTLA/CNN)

PALMDALE, CA (KTLA/CNN) - A man led police on a high-speed chase Wednesday, releasing a dog from the car before he was caught by authorities.

Los Angeles police said the driver was wanted for burglary and carjacking.

Officers followed him until he got turned off a highway into the Palmdale area. At one point, he went on the sidewalk of the residential area.

Just before surrendering, he opened the car door and a small, white dog ran out.

The man then parked and tried to make a run for it, but didn't get far.

He tripped and police quickly moved in to arrest him.

Copyright 2017 KTLA via CNN. All rights reserved.