Man releases dog from car during police chase

The drug seizure is one of the biggest hits against the notorious drug-trafficking group called Golfo Clan. The catch was the biggest in the nation’s history.More >>
The drug seizure is one of the biggest hits against the notorious drug-trafficking group called Golfo Clan. The catch was the biggest in the nation’s history.More >>
One-year-old Gus was the product of an embryo created by Megan Barker’s daughter and son-in-law, who are medically unable to conceive. Barker carried and gave birth to Gus. She's doing it again to give Gus a sibling.More >>
One-year-old Gus was the product of an embryo created by Megan Barker’s daughter and son-in-law, who are medically unable to conceive. Barker carried and gave birth to Gus. She's doing it again to give Gus a sibling.More >>
Los Angeles police said the driver was wanted for burglary and carjacking.More >>
Los Angeles police said the driver was wanted for burglary and carjacking.More >>
As part of a plea deal, Angelika Graswald admitted to causing her fiancé's drowning by removing a plug from his kayak. Graswald will get credit for the two-and-a-half years she has already served in prison.More >>
As part of a plea deal, Angelika Graswald admitted to causing her fiancé's drowning by removing a plug from his kayak. Graswald will get credit for the two-and-a-half years she has already served in prison.More >>
The show will be at the University of Puerto Rico in San Juan for a three-week run on Jan. 8 in 2019.More >>
The show will be at the University of Puerto Rico in San Juan for a three-week run on Jan. 8 in 2019.More >>