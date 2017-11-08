Head Start, JCPS leadership begin training after abuse allegations

JCPS confirmed seven employees lost their jobs as a result of the reported. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Employees of the Head Start program, school board members, and Jefferson County Public School administrators met for training on Wednesday as part of the school district’s effort to improve the Head Start program.

Federal officials flew to Louisville in August – revealing a report that detailed 5 cases of alleged physical, verbal and emotional abuse, and neglect. The cases were reported over an 8 month period at 11 different schools.

Seven JCPS employees were fired in relation to the investigation.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Federal official threatens to suspend JCPS Head Start program over abuse allegations

+ JCPS passes plan to reduce risk of abuse in Head Start program

Wednesday's meeting was just one of several agreed-upon training sessions for the Head Start leadership.

"It was an agreement that we had with Head Start that as we move forward, that everyone was going to be trained and they were going to provide the training," Acting Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. Pollio said he’s visited Head Start classrooms and been pleased with his visits.

"99% of them are effective teachers, great classroom environments, kids are laughing, learning having fun," Pollio said, "We've got to make sure we're doing the right thing in 100% of the classrooms."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.