Louisville signs 3 in-state recruits for 2018 class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville coach Jeff Walz has signed Kentucky high school players Molly Lockhart, Seygan Robins and Mykasa Robinson to national letters of intent for its 2018 recruiting class rated 13th nationally by espnW HoopGurlz.

Robinson is a 5-foot-7 guard who averaged 18.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season for Ashland Blazer. She is ranked No. 29 nationally and the eighth-best guard. Robins is a 5-10 guard who averaged 21.5 points per game while leading Mercer County to last season's state championship. She's rated 12th at her position by HoopGurlz.

Lockhart, a 6-1 forward who led Louisville Butler to the 2016 state title, is ranked 21st at her position by HoopGurlz. She averaged 11.2 points and 6 rebounds last season.

