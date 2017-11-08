Motocross community, locals mourn young Bullitt Co. racer killed in crash

Nathan Hall began racing at a young age, and won two national championships in March. (Source: Family photo)

LEBANON JUNCTION, KY (WAVE) - A Bullitt County community has rallied around the family of a professional Motocross racer who was killed in a crash in Louisiana last weekend.

Nathan Hall started racing at age five, and from an early age, it was clear he had plans to make a name for himself.

Because he loved working with young racers, he agreed to do some training for them in Louisiana. That's when the deadly crash happened.

"He touched so many people, in so many different ways," Paul Hall, Nathan's father, said.

Just how much did the 21-year-old from Lebanon Junction impact so many lives? The service for Nathan Hall has gotten so big, officials from Lebanon Junction Elementary School have agreed to allow the school to serve as the location. This weekend, locals will join Motocross racers from all over the country to honor the young racer.

"People are coming from Canada, from California," Zach, Nathan's younger brother, said. "We've got two of our buddies from the pro ranks that race on TV, they're flying in on Saturday."

Motocross is its own family, but everyone knew the Halls as the family traveled to every event together.

Nathan’s father said they always discussed the danger of the popular sport, but his son wouldn't give it up.

"He's like 'Dad, it's in my blood, I can't stop,'" Paul Hall said, remembering a conversation with Nathan.

The young racer, who won two National championships in March, gained sponsors like Yamaha, and became part of the Rock River Power Sports team.

"He told his mom he's going to make a million," Paul Hall said tearfully.

Training young riders seemed to be just as important to Nathan. It's what he was doing when he died - as he jumped a hill, his bike landing on top of him.

"I just figured, 'he's going to be alright because he always pulls through, he's strong,'" Kody Havlin, Nathan's friend, said.

When Nathan didn't pull through, the memories of his kindness overshadowed his racing talent.

"He was just an outgoing person, everybody loved to talk to him," Kory Havlin, another friend of Nathan's, said.

"He had a really big heart and he cared about everybody," Leah Combs, Nathan's girlfriend, said.

Longtime family friend Doug Wells recalled a story from years ago when Nathan was 10-years-old, and the two competed in an adult/youth race. Wells crashed and Nathan showed up at the hospital with a trophy.

"He said, 'Doug, all I had on my mind at that time was I was going to win this, and bring it to you,'" Wells said.

Hundreds of riders will take part in Nathan's final ride as he leaves the school and makes his way to the family farm where he will be buried.

"There's no better place than home," Paul Hall said.

The family brought Nathan back from Louisiana this week, and his brother Zach will lead that processional to the burial site on Sunday.

Visitation is Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lebanon Junction Elementary at 10920 South Preston Highway. Sunday visitation begins at 12 p.m., with the funeral service at 1 p.m. and processional at 2 p.m.

A Gofundme account is set up to help the family with funeral service costs. You can help by clicking here.

