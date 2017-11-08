Organization to place thousands of flags on veterans graves

The group will be placing about 1,000 flags at Eastern cemetery. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The group Friends Of Eastern Cemetery is asking for the community's help to beautify the cemetery help place flags next to Veterans graves for Veterans Day.

Eastern Cemetery covers about 29 acres and is located next to Cave Hill Cemetery.

This is the group's fifth season cleaning up the area and placing flags.

"Basically, it's an opportunity for folks to come out and show respect for the fallen heroes that are laid to rest in Eastern Cemetery," Friends of Eastern Cemetery President Andy Harpole said.

The group will be placing about 1,000 flags at Eastern Cemetery. Work begins at noon Saturday.

