Cowboys' Elliott mum amid more legal limbo over 6-game ban

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball after taking a hand off from quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during an NFL football game against the Kan...

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Ezekiel Elliott skipped his weekly media session because of more legal limbo in the star Dallas Cowboys running back's fight over the NFL's six-game suspension on alleged domestic violence.

The difference this week is that Elliott, the NFL's second-leading rusher, was with his teammates. That wasn't the case early last week when the 22-year-old was suspended until Friday after a judge rejected his request for a second injunction.

The third legal reprieve came in an emergency two days before the Cowboys beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Now Elliott seeks a longer-lasting injunction from a three-judge panel that will hear his case Thursday in New York.

Dallas (5-3), on a three-game winning streak with significant contributions from Elliott, visits defending NFC champion Atlanta (4-4) on Sunday.

