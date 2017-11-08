Elementary school honors veterans with special service

More than two dozen veterans visited various classrooms to share stories with the elementary school students. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Elementary school honored area veterans with a special ceremony Wednesday.

Engelhard Elementary School's annual celebration of veterans honored acting military personnel as well as those who previously served in the United States Armed Forces.

Veterans at the event said keeping Veterans Day alive is not only important to the veterans but to the younger generations as well.

"I was so excited to hear about this school and their veterans program because frankly, there's not enough of this type of thing happening in schools and when I heard these kids were honoring veterans and invited I was excited to be here," John Froechlich said. "I would love to see more of this happen."

More than two dozen veterans visited various classrooms to share stories with the elementary school students.

Kentucky's Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton was also in attendance at Wednesday's celebration.

