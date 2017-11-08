DUKE Energy working to restore power to thousands in New Albany

Officials said the issues began around 6:45 p.m. (Source: flickr.com/juggernautco)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - DUKE Energy is working to restore power to thousands of residents in New Albany after equipment failure caused an outage.

DUKE Energy said crews are working to correct two large outages after power lines failed Wednesday night. Crews are trying to reroute power to affected areas.

Around 4,300 customers were affected by the outage.

Officials said the issues began around 6:45 p.m. The cause of the line failure is unknown.

DUKE said they hope to have power restored by midnight.

