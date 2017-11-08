Two Creekers Sign With Division One Schools

FERN CREEK, KY (WAVE) It was decision day for former Fern Creek star, Chance Moore after narrowing his list of potential colleges down to three (Butler, Dayton, and Wichita State), it was time for him to choose. "Next year I'll be going to Wichita State University," said Moore to a crowded room at his alma mater. Moore graduated in the spring of 2017, attended a prep school over the summer, and is excited to become a Shocker. "Coach Marshall is just a great coach. He's went to the NCAA Tournament 18 times. Final Four appearance. He's got all the pieces I need. It's a great coaching staff. I feel like I'm at home there," said Moore.

Moore wasn't the only Tiger signing a letter of intent with a Division One basketball program. Class of 2018 point guard, Anthony Wales signed to play for former St. X, UK, and Fern Creek native, Scott Padgett at Samford starting next year. "Just knowing he's a Louisville native, and knowing he went to St. X and played in Louisville made me want to go there even more,' said Wales.

Moore and Wales have known each other since they were in the third grade, and said signing on the same day was special for both of them. "Me and him signing the same day was something good and unique," said Wales. "It's a great feeling to sign with the person you grew up with, and had the same goals and ambitions to do the things that we wanted to do," said Moore.

This day was not only a big day for Moore and Wales, it's also a big day for this Fern Creek basketball program fresh off a final four run last season. "Today shows what we get done here everyday. We don't like to talk about it, we just like to show it," said Fern Creek head coach, James Schooler. With Wales at the point, the Tigers figure to be a contender for this year's state title.

Copyright 2017 WAVE News <http://www.wave3.com/>. All rights reserved.

