Miller signs 4 players in 1st Indiana recruiting class

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

Indiana coach Archie Miller signed four players Wednesday in his first recruiting class.

Miller added 6-foot-7 forwards Damezi Anderson and Jerome Hunter, 5-11 point guard Rob Phinisee and 6-8 forward Jake Forrester. Two recruiting services already have rated this class in the top 15 nationally.

Hunter is the highest rated player in the class after averaging 20.6 points last season for Pickerington North in suburban Columbus, Ohio.

Anderson is the school's first signee from South Bend, Indiana, since the early 1970s. He averaged 24 points and 7.6 rebounds at Riley High School.

Phinisee finished with averages of 21.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists at McCutcheon High School in Lafayette, Indiana.

Forrester averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds for Westtown School near Philadelphia.

