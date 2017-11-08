Salvation Army rings in the Christmas season with kettle bell campaign

The kettle bell campaign is now in its 127th year in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Salvation Army kicked off its iconic kettle bell campaign at 4th Street Live on Wednesday.

2017 is the 127th year for the Red Kettle Campaign in Louisville.

With the help of nearly 1,000 volunteer bell ringers, the Salvation Army raised more than $500,000 last year. That money was used to help nearly 10,000 local children.

"This is our biggest time of year," Major Roy Williams said. "People know the Salvation Army, they know the bell and the kettle, they expect it to be out there. Its really the start of Christmas."

WAVE 3 News is a proud partner with the Salvation Army and the Angel Tree program.

