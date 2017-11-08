Clark County development project gets first approval despite opposition

A vacant lot across from Hawthorn Glen is where a developer hopes to build 240 apartments. (Source; WAVE 3 News)

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – The fire marshal probably wouldn’t have approved of Wednesday’s meeting.

Nearly 100 people packed a Clark County planning commission meeting to fight against a new apartment and housing project.

The developer, Greenleaf Properties, is trying to build 240 apartments along with several homes in a vacant lot across from the Hawthorn Glen neighborhood.

"It just doesn't seem like the best interest of the people in the area," one speaker said.

The planning commission limited the public comment to a combined 15 minutes despite the large crowd size.

"I really felt that was unfair, especially at the end when the developers got to sneak in a lot more of their points," Tara Schmelz, the head of the Hawthorn Glen HOA, said.

She said the group's concerns center around a lack of water pressure needed for everything from showers to fighting fires and traffic.

"My neighbor, when they sold their house, they almost didn't pass home inspection because the water pressure was so low," Schmelz said.

Jack Coffman is both the president of the Planning and Zoning Commission and the county commissioners.

"There's always a traffic issue in any intersection in any road," Coffman said.

After the series of speakers against the project, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the project. The added condition of approval would change the storage units for the project into garages.

"There's a need for workforce housing today and there's going to be an increased need for workforce housing for years and years to come," said Greg Fifer, an attorney for the developer.

The defeated homeowners said they’ll try to work with the developer to adjust the plans.

"We know it's going to be developed," Schmelz said. "We just want to make sure it's going to be developed thoughtfully."

This vote is just a recommendation and will now head to the county commissioners.

