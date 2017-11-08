Woman shot near McMahan Plaza Kroger

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD officers responded to the scene of a shooting in the Hikes Point area.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday outside the Kroger in the 3000 block of Breckenridge Lane in the McMahan Plaza.

MetroSafe confirmed that a woman was shot in the leg.The victim was expected to be taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MetroSafe said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call LMPD's anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

