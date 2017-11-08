Woman shot near popular Kroger store

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD officers responded to the scene of a shooting in the Hikes Point area Wednesday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. outside the Kroger in the 3000 block of Breckenridge Lane in the McMahan Plaza.

MetroSafe confirmed that a woman was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call LMPD's anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

