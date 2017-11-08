Nepali students beaten, bullied; parents feeling helpless

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A disturbing video has surfaced of a fight that occurred on Monday outside the Eleven Oaks Apartments off Indian Oaks Circle.

It appears to show a group of Southern High School students from Nepal being kicked, pushed, and knocked to the ground by classmates when they got off the school bus.

"My life was threatened yesterday," one of the Nepali students told WAVE 3 News. "Makes me feel angry and also sad because I don't know why."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Woman shot near McMahan Plaza Kroger

+ DUKE Energy working to restore power to thousands in New Albany

+ Authorities review video of small-town Texas church attack

However, other classmates said it's because they're Nepali: "They say we're stinky and they throw like bags of chips."

"They showed me bumps on their heads where they'd been thrown on the concrete," Susan Breeding said.

Susan Breeding runs Friends of Refugees of Louisville. She said these types of incidents have occurred since 2008 at the complex.

"It seems like every so often we'll have acts of violence against these Asian refugee families," Breeding said.

Monday night more violence occurred. Windows and doors of Nepali families broken. The property damage has put parents on edge.

"We came to this city to get a better education, better jobs, and also get a better life," A parent told WAVE 3 News.

Southern High School was notified of the incident the next morning.

"The students were advised to go home on Tuesday until they could make sure that the school would be safe for them," Breeding said.

Students and parents said the same thing. JCPS denies that claim, however, the principal had the students’ bus route changed by Wednesday.

"I'm very hopeful that the school being proactive will help," Breeding said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.