National Toy Hall of Fame to induct Class of 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

National Toy Hall of Fame to induct Class of 2017

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - A new group of toys is set to be inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame in New York, where they will have a permanent place alongside previous honorees including the dollhouse, jump rope and Radio Flyer wagon.

The hall located inside The Strong museum in Rochester will announce the Class of 2017 on Thursday.

The annual inductees are chosen on the advice of historians and educators following a process that begins with nominations from the public.

To make the hall of fame, toys must have inspired creative play across generations.

This year's finalists are: the board games Risk and Clue, the Magic 8 Ball, Matchbox cars, My Little Pony, the paper airplane, PEZ candy dispenser, play food, sand, Transformers, the card game Uno and Wiffle ball.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Study: Most student loan fraud claims involve for-profits

    Study: Most student loan fraud claims involve for-profits

    Thursday, November 9 2017 12:13 AM EST2017-11-09 05:13:59 GMT
    Thursday, November 9 2017 12:47 AM EST2017-11-09 05:47:17 GMT
    Study finds over 98 percent of student-loan fraud claims come from for-profit schools.More >>
    Study finds over 98 percent of student-loan fraud claims come from for-profit schools.More >>

  • Gleeful Democrats see political wave; GOP says not so fast

    Gleeful Democrats see political wave; GOP says not so fast

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 3:33 AM EST2017-11-08 08:33:48 GMT
    Thursday, November 9 2017 12:47 AM EST2017-11-09 05:47:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Virginia Gov.-elect Ralph Northam, right, celebrates his election victory with Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and his wife Dorothy at the Northam For Governor election night party at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., Tuesda...(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Virginia Gov.-elect Ralph Northam, right, celebrates his election victory with Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and his wife Dorothy at the Northam For Governor election night party at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., Tuesda...

    Though Democrats control a cluster of state governments in the Northeast, Republicans control state legislatures across the entire South, all but one state in the Midwest and the vast majority of the mountain West.

    More >>

    Though Democrats control a cluster of state governments in the Northeast, Republicans control state legislatures across the entire South, all but one state in the Midwest and the vast majority of the mountain West.

    More >>

  • Authorities review video of small-town Texas church attack

    Authorities review video of small-town Texas church attack

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 1:33 AM EST2017-11-08 06:33:52 GMT
    Thursday, November 9 2017 12:45 AM EST2017-11-09 05:45:21 GMT

    The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.

    More >>

    The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly