Sen. Sanders, DNC official to raise money for Vermont Dems

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and the deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee are scheduled to appear together at a fundraiser for the Vermont Democratic Party.

The Vermont independent and U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota are slated to appear at the event on Thursday evening in Burlington. Also attending will be U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, both Vermont Democrats.

The appearance at the party's Autumn Harvest Festival at the Echo Center on the Lake Champlain waterfront comes after Democrats got a boost from election wins around the country on Tuesday.

