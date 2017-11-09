OshKosh B'gosh announces recall of quilted jackets

OshKosh B'gosh has announced a voluntary recall of some of its quilted jackets due to a potential safety issue. (Source: OshKosh B'gosh)

OshKosh B'gosh has announced a voluntary recall of some of its quilted jackets due to a potential safety issue.

The recall is for approximately 38,000 pink and gray jackets sold between Aug. 20, 2017 and Sept. 15, 2017.

The company said that snaps that can be pulled off the jacket could result in a choking hazard.

Customers who purchased these jackets are encouraged to return them to a OshKosh or Carter's to receive a full refund in form of a gift card.

More information on which jackets are affected can be found here.

