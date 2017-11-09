Husband charged with murder in wife's fatal overdose

Two men are in the Ripley County Jail following a fatal overdose.

Nathaniel Walmsley is charged with murder in the death of his wife, Rachel Walmsley, 36, according to Ripley County Prosecutor Richard Hertel.

James Alvin Trimnell, a former coworker of the couple, is also facing a murder charge.

Rachel Walmsley died on July 30 from an overdose of heroin and fentanyl, according to autopsy results. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that, in some cases, is resistant to Narcan and can be absorbed into the body simply by making contact with the skin.

A probable cause affidavit says that Trimnell delivered the drug to Nathaniel Walmsley, who then injected it into Rachel.

“We are going to aggressively go after these drug dealers,” said Batesville Police Department Chief Stan Holt.

This is believed to be the first felony murder charge based upon the act of dealing drugs that resulted in an overdose death in the state of Indiana.

"We're not just going to turn a blind eye to these people who are overdosing on these drugs and not going after these drug dealers," said Chief Holt. We want to send absolutely the strongest message that we possibly can."

An initial hearing has not been set.

