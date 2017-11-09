New Jersey diner adding gratuities to kids' bills

WAYNE, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey diner is adding an 18 percent gratuity to the bills of children who go there without their parents.
Melissa Desch tells WCBS-TV she and her family have been eating at the Wayne Hills Diner and Restaurant for years and she was surprised when her 11-year-old daughter sent her a photo showing a 90-cent tip was unknowingly added to her milkshake bill.
Desch doesn't think it's fair to treat minors different than adults.
The diner's lawyer says kids have been showing up in groups of 20 or 30, staying for an hour or two and most don't leave a tip. He says it's not fair to the waiters and waitresses.
He also says the menu clearly states "management reserves the right to add 18 percent gratuity."
