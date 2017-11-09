Stable, outdoor event space part of $6.5M Kentucky Derby Museum project

According to the museum, more than 230,000 visitors went to the museum last year. (Source: Kentucky Derby Museum)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Kentucky Derby Museum plans to add an outdoor event space, a third story and even some four-legged residents.

The $6.5 million project announced Thursday will add more than 11,000 square feet to the museum by adding a stable that will house a thoroughbred and a miniature horse, a 7,400 square-foot covered space, expanding the second floor and adding a third floor.

The renovation will include a rental space that can be used for events like outdoor weddings and will allow the museum to host as many as 1,300 people.

A D. Wayne Lukas collection will be featured in a permanent gallery and key pieces of the Bill Shoemaker collection will also be on display.

According to the museum, more than 230,000 visitors went to the museum last year.

“We wanted to build upon the momentum of our recent growth and take the Museum to the next level. With this expansion, we’ll create a new, dynamic way to present our mission to engage, educate and excite everyone about the extraordinary event that is the Kentucky Derby to guests from around the world,” Kentucky Derby Museum President and CEO Patrick Armstrong said in a press release.

The current 5,000 square foot museum, which was constructed in 1985, will also be renovated.

Construction is slated to begin after Kentucky Derby 2018 and is expected to be complete in time for the 2018 Breeder’s Cup at Churchill Downs in November.

