Man accused of robbing Henderson store employee after smoking K-2

A man is accused of robbing an employee at a Henderson store after he smoked K-2.

Just after midnight Thursday morning, an officer was sent to the Walgreens in the 400 block of 2nd St. to check out a call about a robbery.

A Walgreens employee told the officer that the front door beeped and he greeted 22-year-old Raekwon Allen, but Allen would not enter the store. The employee says Allen kept asking for water.

Police say Allen told the employee that they could get water together, and as the employee turned to walk away, Allen came up behind him, grabbed him by the shoulders, and threw him to the ground.

Allen then took the employee's cell phone

When officers arrived, they say Allen was still hold holding the employee's phone.

Police say Allen was talking but made little sense to the officers. He told the officers that he had smoked K-2 (synthetic marijuana) earlier so he was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

After being medically cleared, Allen was taken to jail. He is charged with robbery and public intoxication - controlled substance.

